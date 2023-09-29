ASHLAND — A career in administration at Crestview Local Schools wasn’t always the path Deb Bernhard envisioned for her life.

Now approaching 30 years of service at the district, Bernhard was awarded with an Exemplary School Employee award for her work as superintendent secretary.

Left to right: Kathy McFarland, OSBA Chief Executive Officer, Christine Orwig, OSBE Board President Member, Toledo City, Deb Bernhard Crestview L.S.D. Administrative Assistant, Dr. Tina Pierce Central Region President Board Member, Columbus City Schools (Photo credit: Crestview Local Schools)

The honor was presented to Bernhard at the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Central Region fall conference dinner on Sept. 20.

“It (education) is a proud profession to have,” she said. “It (Crestview) is a great school district.”

Prior to her career in education, Bernhard said she and her husband, who were self-employed farmers, had a young family and she needed to find a job that could provide health insurance.

“A door opened for me that I didn’t even know needed to be opened,” she said. “It just really worked out well for my family.”

Crestview Local Schools feel like family

Bernhard has had two children graduate from Crestview High School and currently has two grandchildren attending school in the district.

“It’s (Crestview Local Schools) a great family community,” she said. “It has worked out well.”

Bernhard began her career at the district serving as the Crestview Elementary School secretary, and has spent the last 20 years as the secretary to the superintendent.

“The Crestview Local School District is grateful to have Deb supporting its work and purpose to meet the needs of our educators and students every day,” Superintendent Jim Grubbs said.

Above and beyond

Actively involved in several facets of the district, Bernhard can be found collecting tickets or working the concession stand at athletic events, preparing the agenda and meals for board meetings, preparing the “CrestView,” the district’s bi-monthly newsletter, all along with her day-to-day responsibilities.

“It is without a doubt that Mrs. Bernhard is a critical component to the success of Crestview Local Schools,” the district wrote on the OSBA award application. “She is a Crestview Cougar through and through.”

Bernhard credits passion for her work as the driving force behind her career’s longevity, and offered advice for those in the early stages of their administrative careers.

“You’ve got to love what you do and be very student-oriented,” she said. “We need to always stay focused on our future generations.”