MANSFIELD — On Wednesday, the Board of Governors for Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center met for their monthly meeting.

At the meeting, Jennifer Pennell, Gifted Education Consultant, announced that MOESC received a grant of $1,500 from the Gorman Fund, a donor-advised fund of the Richland County Foundation, for the approved Artapolooza Fine Arts Festival at the recommendation of the fund advisor James C. Gorman.

The grant’s funding allowed Mid-Ohio to purchase additional art display boards for the Artapolooza Fine Arts Festival, which continues to grow each year.

In fact, Jennifer states, “Last year, Mid-Ohio ESC hosted the largest Artapolooza to date with eighteen local school districts participating. We anticipate further growth this year with new districts already indicating their wish to participate.

“We needed to find some new means of accommodating such a large exhibit, and we are truly grateful for the support that the Gorman Fund has provided. It is wonderful to see the local support for the arts and the students who will be displaying their work.”

The Artapolooza Fine Arts Festival showcases all types of visual art projects: paintings, drawings, sculptures, as well as mixed media and digital arts from area students. Festival dates will be April 12-17, 2024 and will take place at Mid-Ohio ESC. There is no cost for Client/Member districts, but Non-client participants have a fee of $200. For more information on Artapolooza, contact Jenny Pennell, pennell.jennifer@moesc.net.

The Richland County Foundation is one of the largest private sources of grant-making in Richland County and administers over 375 charitable funds established by businesses, families and individuals. The mission of the Richland County Foundation is to improve and enhance the quality of life in Richland County through strategic philanthropy and community leadership.

Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services to 13 school districts and over 20,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland Counties. Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists.