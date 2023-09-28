FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown High School has announced the 2023 Homecoming Court.

Crowning of this year’s homecoming queen will be on Friday, Sept. 29, at the Loudonville game played at Fredericktown.

The crowning will start around 6:15 p.m. at the FHS football field. The school invites the public to come out and enjoy the traditional crowning ceremony.

Court members and escorts are seniors and are as follows: Taylor Bryant escorted by Trevor Bellman, Emma Fowler escorted by Isaac Rhoades, Jesenia Montalvo escorted by Cameron Koelbl, Julia Partington escorted by Lane Warner, and Shelby Roush escorted by Grant Hartley.

The queen will be crowned by last year’s queen Grace Sipes.