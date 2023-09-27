ONTARIO — The Ontario Baseball program had an outstanding run in 2023, finishing as the state runner-up in OHSAA Division II, and has its eye set on another tournament run in 2024.

To start off that run, the team is working on raising funds to support a trip south to Myrtle Beach to play other teams from across the nation at the Ripken Experience.

“Our main fundraiser will be a once-in-a-lifetime event hosted at The Westbrook Country Club on Nov. 4 at 6 p.m., in which the legendary Pete Rose, a true icon in the baseball world, has agreed to come to support our team goals,” organizers stated.

At the event, attendees will see the other side of Pete, the storyteller, who loves to tell stories about his interactions with some of the greatest competitors ever to put on the uniform.

How to support this fundraiser?

1. ATTEND: We encourage local business owners to purchase a complete table and bring along or send your key contributors to thank them for their hard work and dedication with a one-of-a-kind experience. All tables include 8 tickets to the event. VIP tables get a special meet and greet with Pete Rose prior to the event. A charcuterie buffet is included with each ticket purchased and a cash bar will be available throughout the event.

VIP Tables:

Grand Slam @ $3,500 each – SOLD OUT

Home Run @ $2,500 each – 2 remaining

Double @ $2,000 each – 4 remaining

Single Tickets are $150 each with Complete Tables available for $1,200 (8 tickets with seating priority).

All tickets and tables are available for purchase on the Hometown Ticketing App. Using your smartphone, take a picture of the QR code on the following page, which will take you to the link to download the app on your phone to purchase tickets.

If you have any questions, please reach to: prfundraiser123@gmail.com.

To pay by check please make it out to Ontario Baseball and send it to:

Ontario Baseball

Attn: Coach Mike Ellis

467 Shelby Ontario Road

Ontario, OH 44906.

Please make sure to include your contact information with any submission so we can send out ticket information for the event.

2. @ THE EVENT: Various ways to support the program including a 50/50, Pete Rose signed memorabilia for purchase/auction, etc. will be available to those in attendance.

3. DONATE: If you cannot make it to the event, you can always donate directly to the Ontario Baseball program. Community support is vital and was incredible during last season’s state tournament run.

4. SHARE: Share fundraiser details with family, friends, and fellow baseball enthusiasts. The more people who know, the faster we can pack the event!