MANSFIELD – The Connections Fund of the Richland County Foundation will host a brunch to announce this year’s grant award.

The event will be held Oct. 11 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Carriage House at Kingwood Center. Tickets are free, but you must reserve one by Oct. 1 on the Richland County Foundation website.

During the event, Connections Fund Advisory Committee Chairwoman Cassie Brumfield will discuss the fund’s redefined mission and the volunteer focus for 2024.

“The Connections Fund is a great way for donors to get involved in philanthropy and community leadership, no matter their age,” Foundation President Brady Groves said.

The Connections Fund was established in 2004 and has granted close to $120,000 in the

community.

To make a gift to the fund go to richlandcountyfoundation.org, click the donate button and select the Connections Fund from the dropdown menu.

Richland County Foundation

The Richland County Foundation, a not-for-profit 501c3, was established in 1945 as a way for individuals to pool and invest their gifts for the long-term good of Richland County and its residents.

The Foundation helps people in Richland County give back to their community by investing their gifts for charity wisely so that grants can be made to improve the quality of life for all of the county’s citizens. Working together with donors, the Foundation meets important needs today and plans for a strong future.