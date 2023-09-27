MANSFIELD — The Ohio State University at Mansfield has announced increased enrollment in the Autumn 2023 semester for the first time since 2018, with a significant increase to new first-year students.

The school made the announcement after welcoming a new first-year class of 343 students, a 15.1% increase from last fall.

“We are excited to see growth at Ohio State Mansfield and are incredibly proud of our innovative efforts to see an increased enrollment when so many institutions across the country are not growing,” said Interim Dean and Director Eric Anderman.

“We have added academic programs based on the needs of our region like Engineering Technology, expanded financial aid opportunities, and continue to guarantee admission for all Ohio high school graduates.”

Overall enrollment at the Mansfield campus increased by 2.5% for a total of 849 students.

Of that group, 343 students, or 40.3% of all enrolled students, are from Richland County, while 349, 41.1% of students, are from a non-contiguous county.

Other than Richland County, Cuyahoga County represents the highest number of Mansfield-campus students.

The campus also increased diversity among enrolled students, with 24% of students self-identifying as a person of color.

“We have made the application process smoother with a revised application and we have also focused on emphasizing financial aid opportunities,” said Jennifer Fry, Director of Enrollment Services.

“We offer need and merit-based scholarships as well as the Buckeye Opportunity Program, which fully covers tuition costs for all Pell grant-eligible students with no other requirements when they apply and complete the FAFSA by Feb. 15.”

In addition to increased enrollment, Ohio State Mansfield also increased retention rates from 72.2% in 2022 to 73.8% in 2023.

Retention is the rate in which a student will remain enrolled at Ohio State year-to-year.

“If students and families have questions about Ohio State Mansfield, or would like to explore the campus they should consider attending one of our Campus Visit Days on Oct. 27 and Nov. 17 or schedule an admissions overview with our team,” Fry said.