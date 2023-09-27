MANSFIELD — The City of Mansfield Shade Tree Commission will host an educational public meeting on Thursday, Oct. 5.

This event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the North Lake Park Pavilion.

In their ongoing commitment to providing service and educational opportunities to the residents of Mansfield, members of the Shade Tree Commission are pleased to offer this free, educational session.

The agenda for the evening is multifaceted and includes members of the Shade Tree Commission explaining the role of the Shade Tree Commission in Mansfield, the B&O Walking Trail Arboretum, the City of Mansfield Heritage Tree program and much more including how to contact the Commission members for assistance.

The Shade Tree Commission is pleased to announce, back by popular demand, our keynote speaker with over 40 years of experience, Alan Siewert, Managing Partner of Bur Oak Training, Consulting & Design.

An accomplished speaker and educator, Alan was recently was named the most plagiarized arborist in the country.

Siewert will present: “The Science Behind Trees and Their Influence on Human Behavior.”

Trees and the urban forest have a tremendous impact on human decision making and behavior. Most of these influences are subconscious and not realized by the population.

Siewert will explore the research that has happened in the past 20 years and how understanding how trees influence people can benefit the community.

Following the keynote address, the floor will be open for a question and answer session from our speaker and to answer any questions regarding local resources and planting standards.

For more information contact Kim Hildreth, Project Planner, Engineering Department at 419-755-9702 or email at khildreth@ci.mansfield.oh.us.