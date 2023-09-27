MANSFIELD – Prepare for an electrifying Halloween extravaganza as Henry Screen Printing and AK Hair Collective proudly announce their third collaborative concert of the year. This time, they’re teaming up with local hip-hop talents Devy Kay and Keith Parker, NEWERACAM, DØØMSDAYVE, Sempel & A.P. The Kidd and DJ Dro Jack to bring you REZ FEST, a spine-tingling concert experience perfect for the spooky season.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 14th Time: 7:00 PM Location: AK Hair Collective Address: 19 N Park St, Mansfield, Ohio 44902

REZ FEST promises a night of heart-pounding beats and eerie delights, with a costume contest, photo booths and top-notch music performances. Costumes are highly encouraged, so get creative and join in the Halloween fun.

To get a sneak peek of the incredible lineup, check out the artists’ playlist on Spotify: REZ FEST Spotify Playlist

Jake Henry, owner and founder of Henry Screen Printing, expressed his passion for Mansfield’s local music scene, saying, “The local music scene in Mansfield has been a major part of our lives for many years. We grew up in it and now it’s important to us that we give back to the community by putting on shows.”

Jake and Andrew Kleiman, founder and owner of AK Hair Collective, have been collaborating to put on shows since they were 18 years old. After living in Los Angeles for over a decade, Andrew returned to his hometown to open AK Hair Collective. He splits his time between Los Angeles and Mansfield but is dedicated to opening the salon doors to the music scene.

Headliners Devy Kay and Keith Parker are thrilled to bring Mansfield, “The best hip-hop show of the year.” Their collaborative performance reflects the essence of the local hip-hop and local music scene, highlighting the camaraderie that exists among these artists.

Jillian Henry, wife of Jake and Marketing Manager at the Renaissance Theatre, added, “There really is so much talent in this area. We are committed to doing everything we can to put on great shows where people can have fun and find the creative community that has become such an important part of our lives.”

Jake emphasized their commitment to creating unforgettable experiences in diverse venues, saying, “Our goal with these shows was to not become attached to a single venue. We put our name (Henry Screen Printing) behind it so that people know when we put on a show they can expect it to be great.”

Previous Henry Screen Printing shows have taken place at the Renaissance Theatre in their Black Box space, Two Cousins’ Pizza Co, The Electric Company, and AK Hair Collective, along with sponsoring a stage at the annual Mansfield Music Fest. These diverse locations demonstrate that any spot can be a great venue for a show.

Don’t miss out on this thrilling Halloween concert experience! Tickets for REZ FEST will be available at the door for $10, and all ages are welcome. Stay updated on upcoming shows by following Henry Screen Printing on Instagram and Facebook.