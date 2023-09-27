CONGRESS TOWNSHIP – Two people sustained non-life threatening injuries and a lane on I-71 northbound was closed after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Congress Township, according to the Ashland Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers are investigating the incident which occurred on Interstate-71, northbound, near milepost 197 in Wayne County.

According to the Patrol, on Wednesday at approximately 6:40 a.m., a 1996 Peterbuilt Semi- Truck (car hauler) driven by Ismet Tuzcu, 45, of West Haven, Connecticut was

northbound on I-71 in the right lane.

A 2015 Volvo Semi-Truck & Trailer, driven by Zurab Aptsiauri, 37, of Solon, Ohio was also northbound on I-71 in the right lane coming up behind the Peterbuilt Semi.

The Patrol reported that the Volvo Semi-Truck failed to stop at an assured clear distance ahead and struck the Peterbuilt Semi. Both vehicles then went off of the right side of the roadway and came to a final rest on the berm.

The driver of the Peterbuilt Semi-Truck was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The driver of the Volvo Semi-Truck was transported to Lodi Hospital by EMS and then later flown by helicopter to Akron General Hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

The right lane only of I-71 northbound was still closed at the time of publication while cleanup of motor oil and debris is completed.

Other agencies assisting at the crash scene were: Town & County Fire & EMS, New Pittsburg Fire & EMS, Canaan Fire & EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Drugs and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the crash and both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. The crash remains under investigation.