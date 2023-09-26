Paul Timothy Tracy, 82, of Mansfield, Ohio, our loving father, gained his wings on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

He was known to everyone as “Tim”, and was born on October 19, 1940 in Zanesville, Ohio, to Winifred (Fitch) Tracy and Paul Tracy. He joined the Army at the age of 22 and left with an Honorable Discharge. Tim worked for General Motors for 31 years, and after retirement, he was an interpreter for the hearing impaired. He loved to travel and would interpret at several churches, schools, hospitals, and doctors offices, wherever his services were needed. Dad loved his family. He was loving, caring, funny, and always had a story to tell, and he never met a stranger. When you visited him, he would always say, “Did you bring me a bag of $5.00 bills?”

He is survived by his children, Deirdre (Dean) Weaver, Doreen (Randy) Karns, Laura Shaughnessy, Paul Destry (Loretta) Tracy, and Paula Tracy; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents; first born son, Paul Timothy Tracy Jr; granddaughter, Lisa Tracy; sister, Adelle Alexander; brothers, Richard “Dick” Tracy, William “Bill” Tracy, and Kim Tracy; nieces, Candy Tracy, Jodell Alexander and Angel Dietz; and nephew, Chad Alexander.

Calling hours will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, OH 44905. Funeral services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home, with full Military Honors performed by the RC Joint Veterans Burial Detail.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com

Funeral Home: Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd.

Website: info@wernergompf.com