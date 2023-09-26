MANSFIELD — Melanie Coble has announced her affiliation with Haring Realty.

After spending the last 13 years as a stay-at-home-mom to four boys, she decided to re-enter the real estate business.

“It has been a long-time goal to get back to helping people not just find a house, but a home,” Coble said.

Born and raised in Ashland County outside of Mifflin, and a graduate of Hillsdale High School, she grew up on tight-knit community values.

“Shortly after earning my business degree from Kent State University, life led me to California where my husband served in the military,” Coble said. “It was during that time that I embraced my passion for real estate and obtained a license.”

Following their military journey, she made Tennessee home for 11 years, where the foundation was laid for her growing family.

“In 2018, we decided to return to our Ohio roots, and bought a home in the Clear Fork Valley,” she said. “We could not be happier with our decision to be back in the place that feels like home.”

Outside of the office, Coble enjoys the outdoors.

“I can often be found enjoying the simplicity of gardening, camping and hiking, the adventure of kayaking and skiing, or taking in numerous sporting events that come with having four boys,” she said.

Coble said she joined Haring Realty because it came highly recommended from agents who had already established a thriving business.

“After beginning my real estate journey, I have experienced the foundation, support and encouragement that Haring has to offer,” she said. “It is exactly that kind of support I intend to pass on to my clients.”

After buying and selling multiple homes of her own, she understands the process can be both thrilling and challenging, which is why she has committed to providing the highest level of personalized service.

“I stress the importance of finding a home that fits not just my client’s needs, but their lifestyle as well,” she said.