James Michael Leedom, age 82, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on September 23, 2023. He had fought a long and hard battle. He was born on May 7, 1941, in Marion, Ohio to the late James Owen Leedom and Wilma Barrett Leedom Turner.

Mike was a very caring and generous individual who seldom complained about his hardships. He had a great sense of humor and loved entertaining the kids with his goofy antics. He was also known for his hard work and dedication. He beat stage 4 cancer, conquered a lifelong smoking habit, endured spinal stenosis, and brain disease, and when asked how he was he always said, ” I am good.”

In his career, Mike initially worked in cosmetology for a short time before returning to his true talent as a salesman. He sold International trucks at Heislers for many years. After his “retirement,” he continued working for Bestway Trucking and Stambaugh Farms. Mike enjoyed years of Lake Erie boating and fishing, dancing in his own special style, cards, garage sales, special dinners and ocean vacations with lots of seafood.

Mike will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 51 years, Karen Leedom, and his children: son Michael (Jill) Leedom of West Virginia, daughters Lori L. (Charles) Dille and Jennifer A. Lakes and good friend and helper Matthew Bartlett of Mansfield. He is also survived by his special nephew, Vincent (Lisa) Richardson, who spent many memorable childhood vacations and summers with Uncle Mike and Aunt Karen. Mike is further survived by his brothers, George R. (Carol) Leedom and Charles R. (Norma) Leedom, as well as his brother-in-law Terry (Kathy) Richardson, nephew Clayton Richardson (fiancé Liz Wolfe). He leaves behind four grandsons, two great-granddaughters, and many much-loved nieces, nephews, and friends.

A funeral service for Mike will be held at Herlihy Funeral Home, located at 173 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, Ohio on Saturday, October 14, 2023 with calling hours beginning at 10:00 am and the service will start at 11:15 am with his son, Pastor Michael Leedom officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Hospice of North Central Ohio or to the family.

Please join us in remembering and celebrating the life of Mike Leedom. John 3:16

