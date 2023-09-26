Mansfield: David E. Nauman, age 94, of Mansfield passed away Monday morning, September 25, 2023 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following a brief illness.

He was born December 13, 1928 in Fredericktown to the late Robert and Faye (Ewers) Nauman, and worked as a banbury operator at Mansfield Tire and Rubber and later Hedstrom Rubber in Ashland until 1993.

A U.S. Army veteran, David served as a First Sergeant in the Military Police in Ft. Benning, GA, during the Korean War. A patriot he remained a faithful supporter of veterans organizations in Richland County including VFW Post 9943, AMVETS #26, 40 & 8, and American Legion #535. He was privileged to be chosen for the 2021 Honor Bus trip to Washington where he laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

David was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially during annual trips to Canada. His yearly garden provided veggies for canning and freezing as well as plenty of extras to share with family and friends. Active in the community he enjoyed bowling and golf and was an active member of Sons of Herman and the Eagles.

More than anything, David was a selfless soul, giving to all in need. He was also a devoted loving father and shared a special bond with his girl Janny.

He is survived by a daughter Janny Nauman of Mansfield, sister Kathryn Williams of Fredericktown, sister-in-law Jane Nauman of CA, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by a son Danny Porter, former wife Agnes Nauman, his “lady friend” Jean Hielman, siblings Richard “Dick” (JoAnn) Nauman, Gerald Nauman, Bob Nauman, a brother-in-law Bill Williams and his beloved poodle Peanuts.

Friends may call Friday, September 29, 2023 from 3-6 p.m. in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home where the funeral service honoring David will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors performed by the Richland County Joint Veterans Burial Detail will follow in Mansfield Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to the Richland County Veterans Honor Bus.

