OLIVESBURG — Crestview High School has announced its 2023 Homecoming Court.

The 2023 Crestview High School Homecoming Court from bottom to top. Brennan Fulk, Callie Shifflet, Clete Rogers, Audrey McPherran, Gavin Cains, Emily Weaver, Dylan Bruner Kieren McClenathan, Caleb Cunningham, Gracie Dinsmore

This year’s representatives include: Clete Rogers, Audrey McPherran, Gavin Cains, Emily Weaver, Caleb Cunningham, Gracie Dinsmore, Dylan Bruner, Kieren McClenathan, Callie Shifflet, and Kieren McClenathan, Callie Shifflet and Brennan Fulk.

The Homecoming bonfire will be on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

The Homecoming tailgate party starts at 4 p.m. on Friday and rolls until kickoff of Friday’s 7 p.m. home football game with Plymouth.