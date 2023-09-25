Tyrone Macquarie Coleman, 69, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, September 18, 2023. Born June 21, 1954 in Mansfield, he was the son of Dillard Coleman, Sr. and Amanda Rutledge Coleman.

TC was a longtime Mansfield resident, he worked at Edge Plastics until his retirement. He was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School where he ran track. He enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by his son, Tyron Coleman, Jr. of California; a daughter, Lucia Koon of Michigan; his sister, Kathrine Young; his brother, Dillard Coleman, Jr.; his niece, Pamella (Charles) Shirley; his longtime friend of 45 years, Tina Hawkins; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Cornelius Coleman and a sister, Mildred Bryant.

There will be no services at this time.

