MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Noon Optimist Club is celebrating 100 years of service to the community in October.

The Club was formed in October 1923 and is still going strong in October 2023. The Club’s motto is “Friend of Youth.”

As part of the Centennial Celebration the organization will be providing free Carousel rides from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Carousel Park on Oct. 6. It’s free rides for kids and adults.

“We will also be holding a ‘garage sale’ event at the Carousel from 3 to 7 p.m. as a fundraiser for the Club,” the organization stated. “Come on out and participate in our celebration and have some fun!”

Another project that has taken a year plus to fulfill is in conjunction with the Buckeye Imagination Museum (formerly Little Buckeye).

“We have donated $50,000 to build a children’s playground at the location on Park Avenue West,” the Optimist Club stated. “The playground equipment is located at the back of their property and is accessible from the Third Street entrance — close to the former Holiday Inn.”

A dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting is scheduled for Oct. 11 at 1:30 p.m. Come join us.