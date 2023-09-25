Lulu Idella Gearhart, 100, of Crestline, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at Carlisle Place in Bucyrus.

Lulu was born in New Washington, Ohio on June 25, 1923, to the late Fred and Rose (Feichtner) Strohm. She would marry George H. Gearhart on April 14, 1945, and he preceded her in death on February 7, 1989.

Lulu was a member of Calvary United Church of Christ in Crestline. She was also a member of Tabitha, Ladies Aids and Ruth Missionary. Lulu loved quilting and crocheting. She enjoyed spending most of her days outside, she especially looked forward to the days when she was able to mow her lawn. Lulu was known for always cooking for her family. One of her favorite recipes to make were her homemade pretzels she would make with her sisters, Lillian and Ethel.

Left to cherish Lulu’s memories are her two daughters; Dolores Adkins of Bucyrus, and Janet (Terry) Snyder of Galion, grandson; Eric (Amy) Adkins, step-grandchildren; Sharon (Craig) Petty, Sue Elliot, Lisa (Yudai) Oyama, and Kelly (Andy) Pryor, great grandchildren, Ethan and Emma Adkins, step-great-grandchildren; Dylan (Carolyn) Petty, Matthew and David McReynolds, Hosiho and Rio Oyama, Parker, Sophia and Mary Pryor, step-great-great-grandchildren; Everett and Quinn Petty, brother; Forest (Pete) Strohm, sister-in-laws; Darlene, Lilly and Nancy Strohm, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law; Cecil Adkins, brothers; Marvin, Kenneth, George, Orlo, Weldon, Edgar and Loren Strohm, sisters; Lillian McDougal, Ethel Reed, Janice and Gevena Strohm.

Friends may call on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, from 10:00am until the time of the service at 11:30am at the Schneider Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St, Crestline. Pastor Diane Thomas will be officiating the service. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary United Church of Christ, Crestline.

Those wishing to share a memory of Lulu or send condolences to the Gearhart family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Lulu Gearhart.

