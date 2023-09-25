Colten Campbell, age 26, resident of Shelby passed away Thursday, September 21, 2023 at his home.

Born February 26, 1997 in Mansfield to Paul (Chasidy) Campbell Jr. and Barbara (Nick Rock) Green Crain, he had been a lifelong area resident. He was most recently employed at KFC and was looking forward to beginning work at Stanley Black & Decker.

An avid outdoorsman, Colten loved spending time in nature with his brother and his nieces and nephews. He looked forward to hunting, fishing or arrowhead hunting with them. Most of all he adored his children and loved to spend time with them.

In addition to his parents, he was survived by his wife Samantha Campbell and their two sons, Luke and Remington of Shelby; brother Kyle (Emily) Champbell of Nevada, OH; sister Desiree Campbell of Mansfield; four step-sisters Jeri, Chelsea, Alicia and Ashley, five nieces and nephews; Kylie, Kenzee, Brantley, Khloe, Connor; paternal grandmother, Judy Campbell of Galion; maternal grandparents Maddi Dowell and Dickie Green both of Plymouth, many close friends and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather Paul Campbell, Sr.

A celebration of Colten’s life will be held at a later date.

In place of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Colten’s memory to his children, Luke and Remington Campbell in care of their mother, Samantha Campbell.

