Students wearing jeans and black T-shirts pose in front of a gazebo
BELLVILLE — Clear Fork High School has announced its 2023 Homecoming Court.

This year’s court includes:

Seniors: Cooper George, Luke Schlosser, Kasey Swank, Kylie Belcher, Christina Carroll and Emma McCoy.

Juniors: Segno Ault and Bailey McKee.

Sophomores: Tristan Cromer and Ashtyn Wine.

Freshmen: Davis Hoeflich and Asia Bechtel.

The court will be honored before the Homecoming football game on Friday, Sept. 29 at Clear Fork High School as the Colts will host Marion Harding.

The King and Queen will be crowned at that time. 