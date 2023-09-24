Jim Gorman, 99, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday, September 21, 2023. Born April 16, 1924 in Mansfield, he was the son of J.C. and Ruth (Barnes) Gorman.

Jim was a 1941 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. He served as an Army Air Corps (Air Force) pilot during World War II serving in the Phillipines and New Guinea where he flew over 70 combat missions in a C-47. After he won the war, he went on to receive his degree at The Ohio State University.

Jim was a charter member of the 179th Airlift Wing of the Ohio National Guard flying P-51s having joined the unit when it was initially formed as the 154th Fighter Squadron in June of 1948.

Jim served as President of the Gorman Rupp Company, a company founded in the 1930’s by his father, J.C. Gorman and H.E. Rupp. He stepped down from the company’s Board of Directors after 73 years at the company.

Jim met and married Marjorie N. Gorman of Ashland, Ohio and they were married in 1950. They shared 65 years of marriage with their love of family and aviation.

Jim’s love of community and aviation was evident from his extensive involvement which included the Richland County Foundation where he served on the Board of Directors, Mansfield Rotary Club where he served as President, Mansfield Aviation Club where he served as President, EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) Foundation where he served as President and was a member of the Board of Directors, Beechcraft Heritage Museum where he was a founding member and served on the Board of Directors, Contractor Pump Bureau where he served as Chairman, CIMA (Construction Industry Manufacturer’s Association where he served on the Board of Directors and EAA Young Eagles Program where Jim flew over240 flights for young people. He and Avery Hand led fund raising efforts to establish The Ohio State University at Mansfield. His involvement with the Soldiers and Sailors Museum in Mansfield led to the development of the Lahm Aviation Museun.

Jim and his sister, Jean Bates donated land in 1975 to the Richland County Park District to establish the Gorman Nature Center. He also donated land to the Clearfork Valley for the Bellville Dog Park, the YMCA Sports Complex and future home of the Unstoopables Softball Complex. Jim was a founding member of the Duke Flyer’s Association.

Jim received many awards for his service including the Mansfield-Richland Area Chamber of Commerce Chairmans’s Award, the CIMA Lifetime Achievement Award, NCSC (North Central State College) Hall Excellence Award, NCOIM (North Central Ohio Industrial Museum) Hall of Fame Inductee, EAA (Experimental Aviation Association) Chairman’s Award and the Beechcraft Heritage Museum Young Eagle Award.

Jim was predeceased by his wife, Marjorie Gorman, his parents, J.C. and Ruth Barnes Gorman and his sister, Jean Bates.

He is survived by his son, Jeff Gorman (Michelle); his daughter, Gayle Gorman Green (Rich); his grandchildren, Ryan James Gorman (Samantha), Curtis Gorman Freeman, Kelsey Scott Perin (Chris), Stewart Gorman Freeman and Elyse Gorman Freeman and his companion, Nancy Allen; his great grandchildren, Millie Scott Perin and Sunday James Gorman.

There will be a private burial service and a Celebration of Jim’s life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Mansfield Aviation Club scholarship fund by clicking on the following link, click on Donate to a Fund, entering an amount and clicking on Community Fund – General Donations arrow and scrolling down to the Mansfield Aviation Club at www.richlandcountyfoundation.org/grants-and-scholarships/scholarships

