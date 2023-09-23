MANSFIELD — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Mansfield #3190 invites the community to attend the 38th annual Freedom Fund Banquet.

The banquet will be on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Ontario Event Center, 3985 Park Avenue W. Ontario. Social time will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the program will start at 6 p.m.

The theme for this year’s banquet, “Fight for Freedom,” will be addressed by the keynote speaker, Dr. Ashley Jordan.

A Mansfield native, Jordan is the current CEO and President of the African American Museum in Philadelphia, Pa. She was recently appointed by President Joe Biden to serve on the National Museum and Library Services Board.

Tickets for the event are $50/person and can be purchased from any executive committee member or by contacting the NAACP office at: 419-522-9894 or info@naacpmansfieldoh.org.

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear this dynamic speaker, and support the NAACP, the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization. All proceeds from this entertaining evening will benefit Mansfield NAACP