PLYMOUTH — It wasn’t the Homecoming game the Plymouth football team was hoping to host at Alumni Field.

Instead, Mapleton turned the tables on the Big Red Vikings to earn a 42-14 victory on Friday night.

Mounties’ quarterback Kollin Cline accounted for four touchdowns, and a key interception in the end zone to fuel Mapleton’s victory.

(The photos below were submitted by Diane Bemiller)

Luke Pryor recorded a pair of touchdown runs, while Logan Conroy added a TD catch for coach Matt Stafford’s squad.

The night started well for Plymouth, which put together a long first-quarter drive, capped by Austin Thompson’s QB sneak for a 6-0 edge with 4:36 showing in the first quarter.

But the Mounties (3-3 overall, 1-2 in the Firelands Conference) tied it in the first period, and pushed in front 14-6 in the second quarter. Ethan Keefe’s TD brought Plymouth to within 14-12 with 5:41 left in the half, but that was as close as it got.

Cline’s long TD dash made it 20-12 at intermission, and Mapleton was never threatened again.

The Mounties tacked on a couple of quick scores in the third quarter, and another in the final period to pull away for good.

The Big Red Vikings fall to 2-4 overall, 0-3 in the conference, and travels to Crestview on Friday.

Mapleton is home to meet South Central next week.