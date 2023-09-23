Wheeling Linsly’s defense throttled Beverly Fort Frye, resulting in a 41-0 shutout in a West Virginia high school football matchup on Sept. 23.

Wheeling Linsly jumped in front of Beverly Fort Frye 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Wheeling Linsly’s offense pulled in front for a 28-0 lead over Beverly Fort Frye at halftime.

Wheeling Linsly charged to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Wheeling Linsly and Beverly Fort Frye faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Beverly Fort Frye High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Beverly Fort Frye squared off with Vincent Warren in a football game.

