LUCAS — The 46th annual Ohio Heritage Days festival opened Saturday, spread across the grounds of Malabar Farm State Park, 4050 Bromfield Road.

Attendees can enjoy: crafts, primitives, antiques, horse drawn wagons, antique tractors, food, live music, Civil War and living history camps.

An archaeological display can be seen in the main barn on Sunday.

Free to the public, the festival will run its final day on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ohio Heritage Days photo gallery

Staff reporter at Richland Source since 2023. I focus on the city of Shelby and northern Richland County news. Shelby H.S./Kent State alum. Have a story to share? Email me at hayden@richlandsource.com.