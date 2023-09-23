BUTLER — The Prairie Peddler Festival, nestled in the woods just outside of Butler, drew a large crowd Saturday as attendees browsed more than 200 craft and food vendors.

The outdoor market, which continues Sunday and next weekend, features vendors selling holiday decorations and home décor in country, farmhouse and primitive styles.

Additional wares included handmade goods like jewelry, candles and foodstuffs.

Food truck fare from noodles to elephant ears, wood-fired pizza to biscuits and French fries is available with live music.

The festival will also run on Sept. 24, 30 and Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prairie Peddler Festival photo gallery: