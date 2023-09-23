BUTLER — The Prairie Peddler Festival, nestled in the woods just outside of Butler, drew a large crowd Saturday as attendees browsed more than 200 craft and food vendors.

The outdoor market, which continues Sunday and next weekend, features vendors selling holiday decorations and home décor in country, farmhouse and primitive styles.

Additional wares included handmade goods like jewelry, candles and foodstuffs.

Food truck fare from noodles to elephant ears, wood-fired pizza to biscuits and French fries is available with live music.

The festival will also run on Sept. 24, 30 and Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prairie Peddler Festival photo gallery:

  • Man making candles at festival.
  • Man making candles at festival.
  • Man making glass.
  • Man making glass.
  • Glass ornaments on display rack.
  • Man playing guitar at festival.
  • Man playing guitar at festival.
  • Man playing guitar at festival.
  • Crowd of people gathered at craft festival.
  • Crowd of people gathered at craft festival.
  • Child riding horse.
  • Child riding horse.
  • Vendor smiling at festival.
  • Vendor smiling at festival.
  • Man playing guitar at festival.
  • Man playing guitar at festival.
  • Man playing guitar at festival.
  • Man playing guitar at festival.
  • Fall sign leaning against tree.
  • Craft pumpkins displayed on table.
  • Crowd of people browsing vendors at festival.
  • Wooden witch decoration.
  • Vendor working at festival.
  • Man stirring pot of food.
  • Wood-carved bear.
  • Wood-carved bear.
  • Wood-carved bear.
  • Woman making belt at festival.
  • Woman making belt at festival.
  • Crowd of people walking at festival.
  • Man playing guitar at festival.
  • Man playing guitar at festival.
  • Crowd gathered at picnic tables eating festival food.
  • Girl riding horse at festival.
  • Full parking lot of cars at festival.

