SHELBY — Skyler Winters ran for three touchdowns and quarterback Brayden DeVito accounted for two passing scores and two more on the ground to lead Shelby to a 48-14 rout of Highland Friday night in a key, Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference clash.

The dynamic duo made their mark early.

The Whippets (5-1 overall, 3-0 in the MOAC) raced to a quick 14-0 lead as DeVito scampered in from 32 yards out and Winters tacked on a 21-yard scoring bolt in the first quarter.

But Highland (4-2, 1-1) bounced back with a pair of touchdowns to make it 14 apiece heading to the second period.

DeVito’s 5-yard TD run gave Shelby a 20-14 edge at the 7:41 mark, and his TD pass to Nic Eyster with 13 seconds showing in the half pushed the bulge to 26-14 at intermission.

The second half was more of the same, with DeVito finding Issiah Beck for a 7-yard score with 3:42 showing in the third quarter to goose the margin to 34-14.

Winters followed with a 3-yard plunge and Casey Lantz’s two-point conversion made it 41-14 heading to the final 12 minutes.

Winters scored again from 3 yards away in the fourth quarter to trigger a running clock and put the finishing touches on a convincing win.

The Whippets travel to River Valley next week, while Highland visits Galion.

The last time Highland and Shelby played in a 44-20 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 8, Shelby faced off against Marion Harding and Highland took on Pleasant on Sept. 8 at Pleasant High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.