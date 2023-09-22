OPEN SOURCE We published this story in response to a reader question submitted through our Open Source platform. Do you have a question you want our reporters to answer? Click here to submit it.

MANSFIELD — Mansfield residents have the opportunity to earn money and help contribute to life-saving work at a plasma donation center on Park Avenue West.

The former Rite Aid building welcomed Freedom Plasma last July at 1009 Park Ave. West. This center is one of four Freedom Plasma centers in Ohio.

Christopher Mendoza, center manager for the Mansfield campus, said Freedom Plasma is still working on building up a local donor base.

“It’s a really great way to help people who need it, and you’re compensated for your donations,” Mendoza said.

Freedom Plasma takes plasma donations from qualifying adults, who earn $100 per donation for their first eight donations in a 45-day period.

The facility is equipped with more than 20 donation chairs and multiple kiosks for patients to complete required questionnaires.

Some of the donation chairs at Freedom Plasma

All donors must be between the ages of 18 and 65 and weigh at least 110 pounds. All first-time plasma donors must bring in an ID with a current address and social security card. They will then answer a questionnaire with about 60 questions, including medical history information.

“After that, they’ll do a short physical and nurse evaluation, and we’ll screen their blood pressure and all the vitals,” Mendoza said. “A first appointment will take about two or two and half hours when you take all of that into account.”

After technicians find a vein and insert the needle for donation, Mendoza said the apheresis machine takes about 35 to 50 minutes to complete for donors who are hydrated. Donors who don’t have as much fluid in their blood may experience a longer process.

Donor payments processed monthly

“We try to be mindful of the time our patients are giving up to come here,” Mendoza said. “So our equipment is some of the fastest on the market.”

Freedom Plasma accepts walk-ins for first-time or returning plasma donors. Its hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday–Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Patients can make appointments for up to 15 minutes before closing and up to two weeks in advance.

Returning donors (those who have made more than eight donations) are paid $45 for their first donation of the week and $85 for their second of the week. Military veterans, active military, EMT, police and firefighters are eligible for bonus payments with proper ID cards.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations state people should not donate plasma more than once every two days and more than twice in a week.

Freedom Plasma donors receive prepaid debit cards which are usually reloaded at the beginning of the month to reflect the previous month’s donations.

Freedom Plasma is located at 1009 Park Ave. West. The facility is at the intersection of Park Avenue West and Trimble Road.

Residents can contact Freedom Plasma directly at 419-520-9523 or follow their Facebook page and website.