June D. (Keller) Smith, 99, of Mansfield, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

June was born June 10, 1924, in Ironton, OH to Stanley and Ollie (Dempsey) Keller. She married Carl H. Smith on December 7, 1947, and they had celebrated 53 years together at the time of Carl’s passing on September 20, 2000. June was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, reading, exercising, and traveling. She was a great mother, who loved her family and spending time together with them.

June is survived by her four daughters, D. & D. Ball, Sally (Curt) Roberts of Ontario, Carla (Antun) Vavra of Mansfield, and Penny DeLorenzo of Columbus; twelve grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband, June was proceeded in death by her parents; all seven of her siblings; and one great-grandson.

Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, Ohio. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 p.m. at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd with Pastor Rodney Noblit officiating. She will be laid to rest along with her husband, who served his county in the U.S. Army, in the Veterans Honor Grounds of the Mansfield Cemetery, Mansfield.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel To Towers Foundation (www.t2t.org) 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 or to OhioHealth Foundation (www.foundation.ohiohealth.com/) 3430 OhioHealth Parkway, Fl. 3, Columbus, OH 43202.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com

Funeral Home: Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd.

Website: www.wernergompf.com