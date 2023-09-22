Debra L. Sparks, 63, of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

Debra was born on January 11, 1960, in Mansfield, to James and Mildred (Holbrook) Ison. She enjoyed fishing, flower gardening, swimming, tanning and generally enjoyed being outside. Debra also loved her dogs. She will be greatly missed by her family.

She is survived by her sons, Jamie Sparks and William “Will” Sparks, both of Mansfield; fiancé, Reed Lawhun Jr. of Mansfield; step-daughters, Katelyn (Christopher) Cox of Cuyahoga Falls, Kristina Lawhun, and Kara Lawhun, both of Mansfield; grandchildren, Jamie Maree Sparks, Domanik Sparks, and Felicia Page; great-grandchildren, Allison, Adalynn, Adrian, Athena, Kenzieton, and Remington; sisters, Rosemary Oakley and Lisa Carter both of Mansfield; and special friends, Carl and Linda Norman of TN.

Debra was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William “Big Dean” Sparks; and brother, David Ison.

Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday, September 25, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, OH 44905. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Earl Tackett officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Memorial Park, Lexington.

Online condolences at www.wernergompf.com

Funeral Home: Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd.

Website: www.wernergompf.com