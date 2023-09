LEXINGTON — Lexington High School has announced its 2023 Homecoming Court.

Pictured (left to right): Kaylie E., Makenna A., Elyana W., Addison B., Olyvia S. (Lexington does not provide the last names of students).

The queen will be crowned Friday, Sept. 22 during an all-school assembly.

The queen and her court can be seen at Friday night’s home football game with Mansfield Senior at Lexington High School.