Linda Lou Wilson, 79, of Candlewood Lake was called home on Sunday, September 17, 2023, at her nature oasis with her son by her side.

In Mansfield, on June 30, 1944, Linda was born to the late Charles and Ruth (Rutter) Woogerd, Sr. On August 25, 1963, Linda would marry the love of her life, J.R. Wilson and he preceded her in death on June 3, 2012.

Linda was a Galion High School graduate Class of 1962. She was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church, where she would be raised, married, and baptized her son.

Linda was always known to be proper and elegant, you could always find her, and her home put together. She had a passion for interior design, and would read the latest issue of Architectural Design from cover to cover or watch countless hours of HGTV so that she could find her next project. Linda was an avid animal lover, which was apparent by her being a lifelong vegetarian, but she was especially fond of horses and dogs. Anyone that knew Linda would agree that she had a heart of gold, she would always serve others needs before her own. Linda was a true nature lover, always tending to her flowers, shrubs, and trees at the nature escape that J.R. and Linda created for themselves.

Family was Linda’s most cherished blessing, from her husband and son to her brothers, to ‘the sisters’, to her nieces and nephews, Linda loved them all dearly, and she will be missed by all who knew her.

Left to cherish Linda’s memories are her son: Jeffery Wilson of Candlewood Lake; sisters: Judy (Robert) Dretzka of Galion, Brenda (James) Dretzka of Galion, Mary (Alan) Montey of Galion; sisters-in-law’s: Wilda Woogerd of Galion, Michelle Woogerd of Columbus; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Linda was preceded in death by her siblings: Gene Woogerd, Edwin Woogerd, Harold Woogerd, Robert Woogerd, Eileen Fry; brother-in-law: Evy Fry; and sister-in-law: Beverly Woogerd.

Friends may call on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at the Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Funeral services will directly follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Galion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Crawford County Humane Society.

Those wishing to share a memory of Linda or to send condolences to the Wilson family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Linda Lou Wilson.

Funeral Home: Mark A. Schneider – Gompf Funeral Home

Website: Schneider – Gompf