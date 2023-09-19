Judge Frank Ardis, Jr., 74, of Mansfield, passed away September 17, 2023 at Ohio State Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Judge Ardis was born June 22, 1949, in Holden 22, a coal mining community in Logan County, West Virginia to Frank and Teresa Celestino Ardis. After relocating to Ohio, Judge Ardis graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1967, earned his undergraduate degree from The Ohio State University in 1971, and graduated from The University of Akron School of Law in 1974. Prior to his appointment to Mansfield Municipal Court Judge in 2010, he served as part-time Assistant Law Director from 1974-1979, Special Counsel for the Ohio Attorney General from 1983-1987, served part-time as Richland County Domestic Relations and Juvenile Court Magistrate from 1987-1992, and was a Richland County part-time Assistant Prosecutor from 2007-2010. Additionally, Judge Ardis successfully maintained partnership in a private law firm for over 35 years.

Frank was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Richland County Democratic Party, Amvets, Knights of Columbus, Kentucky Colonels, Hermit Club, and The Ohio State Bar Association. He enjoyed casino gambling, golfing, and traveling; including time spent at Lake Erie on his boat. He was passionate about family time and adored his grand puppies, Champ Diggity and Kobe.

Judge Frank Ardis, Jr. is survived by his daughters, Dawnielle Ardis and Allison (William) Furbee; brothers, Luciano (Carol) Ardis and Robert (Coleen Robinson) Ardis; and a host of nieces and nephews, extended family and friends, including a special friend, Christine Rogers. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Janet Ardis and a brother, Aldo Ardis.

Visitation will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 104 W. First St., on Thursday, September 21, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 22, 2023 at 10:00 am at the church. Burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his beloved daughters, Dawnielle Ardis and Allison Furbee or to The Ohio State University Heart and Vascular Center Annual Fund, c/o The OSU Foundation, PO Box 710811, Columbus, OH 43271-0811 or online at www.osu.edu/giving. Please refer to fund #312269 for donations.

