OLIVESBURG — The Clayton Blust Award is presented to one male and one female 8th Grader that displays leadership, honor and strong character in and out of the classroom.

These students are of exemplary quality and are positive role models for the younger students in the school.

This award is named after Clayton Blust, an outstanding math educator who taught at the former Union School (now within the Crestview Local School District) for many years.

Crestview recipients, were Hudson Stacy and Maycee Tackett.

Maycee is the daughter of Jenni and Chuck Tackett Her activities include: Student Council, Future City, Video Production. She also works at Whit’s custard stand in Ashland.

Hudson is the son of Scott and Jessica Stacy He has participated in Academic Challenge, Honors Band, Football, Wrestling and Track and Field

Hudson would like to thank his parents, teachers and coaches for all their support.