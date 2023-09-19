Charles Raymond Ferguson passed away on September 18, 2023, in his home surrounded by his family. He was 87.

He was born on February 12, 1936, to parents Henry and Julia (Freeman) Ferguson in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. After graduating from Utica High School, he then proudly joined the United States Army. Upon returning home from his time in the service he opened and operated his own Barber Shop in Mt. Vernon until he began work at the Mansfield Plumbing Products until his retirement.

On October 20, 1999, he married Terri Brokaw and they shared 24 wonderful years of marriage. Over the years the couple enjoyed taking many trips throughout the United States and Canada.

In his spare time, he took pleasure in being outdoors fishing, hunting, trapping, golfing, and gardening. And every morning he could be found with a cup of coffee and a good book to start his day. Charlie was also a member of the NRA.

He is survived by his loving wife Terri Ferguson, sister Helen Dexter, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Charlie is preceded in death by 12 of his brothers and sisters.

The Ferguson family will receive friends on Monday, September 25, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where a memorial service honoring Charlie’s life will begin immediately at 12 p.m. Pastor Prater will speak.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Charlie’s family and encourages you to share a fond memory or message of condolence to them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com

