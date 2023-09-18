MANSFIELD — Source Media Properties is excited to announce the appointment of Leah Gesouras as the new Head of Community Investment, effective immediately.

Gesouras has been an integral part of the Source Media Properties family since 2019.

She began her career as an Inside Sales Representative and progressed through the ranks to become an Account Executive, Senior Account Executive and Community Engagement Coordinator.

“I love connecting with people,” Gesouras said. “I see myself as a master networker; someone who can strike up a conversation with anyone. I enjoy discovering new things about people and their businesses and finding ways to amplify their passions through our work at the Source.

“I enjoy working for a company that is a trusted, local news source that is always open to feedback and growing.”

In her new role, Gesouras will be responsible for developing community investment in the work of our reporters and editors.

Her work will focus on growing paid memberships, fostering corporate support for journalism, and nurturing philanthropic contributions.

In the coming months, she will collaborate with CEO, Jay Allred, to ensure a successful transition into her new role.

“Leah stepped up to not only accept this important role, she helped us define and shape it,” Allred said. “Her deep connections within the community, commitment to the values of the Source and background in client service make her the perfect fit.

“We’re excited to see her take on this challenge.”

Gesouras grew up in Mansfield before attending college and pursuing a career in professional theater in New York City until June of 2019.

In addition to her work at Source Media Properties, where she has been a consistent leader and voice for growth and development, Leah has shown an unwavering commitment to the non-profit community throughout the region.

Leah has been involved in or led community engagement work on behalf of the Source for the Alzheimer’s Walk, Mansfield Gay Pride, 33 Forever Walk, Ashland Balloon Fest, Shelby Bicycle Days, Renaissance Performing Arts (where she actively performs), Richland Gives, Mechanics Bank Courage at Work Series, Newsroom After Hours, and more.

She proudly serves as a member of Altrusa of Mansfield, is a Richland and Ashland County Chamber ambassador, and is a board member of the Richland Academy of Performing Arts.