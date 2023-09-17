Beverly Ann Wansor, 84, of Cardington met her Heavenly Father at the Gates of Paradise on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Morrow Manor Nursing Center with her daughter by her side.

Beverly was born in Mt. Vernon on June 28, 1939, to the late Kensel and Ethel (Albert) Ault. On March 26, 1961, Beverly would marry James “Jim” Wansor, and he would proceed her in death on September 4, 1996.

Beverly was a 1959 graduate of Johnsville High School and would later work for Timken in Bucyrus for 30 years before retiring. She was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galion. Beverly had a servant’s heart, always worrying about others’ needs before her own. She spent countless hours volunteering her time to the Candlewood Women’s Auxiliary where she would enjoy serving others at their annual ice cream socials and fishing tournaments or spending sleepless nights at the Morrow County Relay for Life helping raise money for cancer research.

If Beverly was not serving others, you could find her on her lawn mower, sometimes multiple times a week, making sure her yard was the envy of all the neighbors. She loved her weekly card games with friends, and enjoyed making sure her bird feeders were full so that she could take in nature’s beauty. Beverly’s love extended to her fur babies and would always be happy to show them off.

Beverly was a staple at all of her family’s life events, if there was something going on, you could always find her there showing her love and support. Holidays, especially Christmas, will not be the same without Beverly’s famous cookies, fudge, and her out of this world deviled eggs.

Left to cherish Beverly’s memories are her daughter: Kimberly (Jeff) Bood of Cardington; siblings: Vickie (Edward) West of Galion, Paul (Kimberly) Ault of Mount Gilead, and Steve (Kathy) Ault of Ashland; sister in law: Susan Ault of Galion; and her grandchildren: Lauren Bood of Cardington and Christopher Bood of Cincinnati.

In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her brothers: Dale Ault, Gerald Ault, and William Ault.

Friends may call on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home; 303 Portland Way North, Galion. The Funeral Services will be held immediately following with Father Paul Fahrbach officiating. Burial will follow at Crawford County Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church of Galion.

