John Eldon Goodwin of Mansfield passed away Friday morning, September 15, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 76 years old.

He was born September 17, 1946, in Galion, Ohio, to the late Naomi Girton Keyes and Glen “Joe” Goodwin. John was a carpenter for 23 years with Crawford Construction Company. After 45 years of service, he retired from the Ohio Air National Guard as a Senior Master Sergeant and from the State of Ohio as Assistant Fire Chief. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he held several positions including Bishop.

He was always willing to lend a helping hand to family, friends and neighbors, until his health declined and he was no longer able to help in this capacity. However, his giving spirit and concern for others never wavered in his lifetime. John loved the outdoors whether he was working, coaching a baseball game or simply watching other sports, you could always find him outside.

John touched many lives and will be remembered as a loving and caring person. His legacy will live on in the lives of others.

John is survived by his wife of 28 years, Deborah “Deb” Breedlove Goodwin; four children, Chuck (Ericka) Goodwin, Sheri Goodwin, Greg (Tammy) Fraley and Chad (Katie) Fraley; six grandchildren, Bethany Allen, Emily Kilgore, McKayla Goodwin, Mason (Maddie) Goodwin, Austin Fraley and Dylan Fraley; two great-grandchildren, Jayden Allen and McKenna Borders; a sister, Nancy (Lloyd) Fulton; a brother, Kevin (Tracy) Parsons; special niece, Whitney Breedlove; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Naomi (Charles) Keyes; father, Joe (Loretta) Goodwin; first wife, Charlotte Goodwin; a great-granddaughter, Ellie Allen; three brothers-in-law, Wayne Gray, Ed Clevenger and Lewis (Cheryl) Breedlove; and two sisters-in-law, Pam Maglott and Maryann Riley.

The family will receive friends from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 11:00 a.m. with additional visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Bishop Eric Valdez will officiate the service. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Wappner-Ontario

Website: www.wappner.com