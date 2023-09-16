NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford’s Micah Thomas ran for 203 yards and a TD to lift the Eagles past Seneca East 29-14 on Friday night.

C.C. rolled to a 12-0 first-quarter lead and enjoyed an 18-0 bulge at halftime.

Trevor Vogt contributed 93 yards and one score rushing and another passing, while Connor McMichael chipped in a touchdown.

The Eagles outgained the Tigers 331 to 67 on the ground.

Colonel Crawford is now 5-0, 2-0 in the Northern 10. The Eagles travel to Carey next week in a huge showdown.

Seneca East is 2-3, 1-1. The Tigers host Buckeye Central on Friday.