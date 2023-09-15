MANSFIELD — The Richland County Republican Party would like to announce the retirement of long-time County Recorder Sarah Davis effective Sept. 29.

Davis was first elected in 1996, taking office in early 1997.

“I have served my constituency of Richland County as an elected official for 26 years,” Davis said. “Know this has been a difficult decision.

“However, I feel it’s time to enjoy life with my family and friends. Also, know I feel confident with my current Recorder’s Staff, that I am leaving office in good hands for you.

“Our office staff looks forward to continuing to serve the county during this transitional time. If you have any questions, please feel free to call me or anyone of our staff.” said Sarah Davis.

Letters of interest and resumes are being accepted to fill the upcoming vacancy of Richland County Recorder for the term ending Jan. 5, 2025.

Please send replies by 5 p.m. Sept. 25, 2023 to Megan Whatman, Central Committee Chairperson, Richland County Republican Party Megan.Whatman@gmail.com.

Candidates will have the opportunity to speak to the full Richland County Republican Party Central Committee at a meeting on Oct. 5, 2023.