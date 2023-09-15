SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — Richland County Engineer has announced the dates for closings and openings amid road work conducted by crews this month.

The intersection of Millsboro West Road and Marion Avenue Road, in Springfield Township, will be closed to thru traffic beginning Monday, Sept. 18 at 8:30 a.m. and will remain closed for four days, weather permitting.

The closure will allow for a culvert replacement.

The posted detour for Millsboro West Road will utilize Ohio 314, Ohio 309, and Lexington-Ontario Road.

Marion Ave Road traffic will need to use Orweiler Road or Sherman Road.

In addition, Smiley Avenue, between North Gamble Street and Mohican Street in Shelby is now OPEN to vehicle traffic.

There are several work items that will be completed under traffic and the sidewalk remains closed.

The bridge was originally closed on April 19 for a bridge replacement project.

Thank you for your patience during this extended closure.