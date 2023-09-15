Carey’s defense throttled Buckeye Central, resulting in a 41-0 shutout at Buckeye Central High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Carey a 20-0 lead over Buckeye Central.

The Blue Devils opened an immense 27-0 gap over the Bucks at halftime.

Carey breathed fire to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Carey and Buckeye Central squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Carey High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Buckeye Central squared off with Ada in a football game.

