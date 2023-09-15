DOYLESTOWN — Hillsdale’s Jack Fickes threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Falcons rolled to a 40-0 romp at Doylestown Chippewa on Friday night in a Wayne County Athletic League clash.

Hillsdale opened a 6-0 edge when Braylen Jarvis powered over from the 6-yard line with 24 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

The Falcons broke the game open in the second period by erupting for 27 points.

Fickes started the avalanche with a 9-yard scoring run.

Gavin Casdorph ripped off an electrifying 51-yard pick-six with 5:08 remaining in the half to make it 19-0.

Fickes then rifled a 60-yard TD pass to Hayden McFadden to expand the margin to 26-0. The same duo hooked up for a 3-yard scoring toss to push the advantage to 33-0 just 25 seconds before intermission.

The entire second half was played with a running clock.

There were no points in the third quarter, but Mikey Shenberger’s 2-yard TD dash with 5:42 remaining finished the scoring.

Fickes was 6-of-7 passing for 120 yards, while Owen Sloan (67 yards) and Kael Lewis (51 yards) spearheaded the rushing attack.

Max Warner ran for 83 yards to pace the Chipps.

The Falcons are now 4-1, 1-1 in the WCAL, while Chippewa drops to 1-4, 0-2.

Hillsdale plays at Dalton on Friday night. Chippewa hosts Northwestern.