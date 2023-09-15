ASHLAND — It’s the most fairest time of the year.

The Ashland County Fair kicks off in the new pavilion at noon on Sept. 23 with the opening ceremony.

Immediately following the opening ceremony Sunday, the fair will crown its royalty for the week with its junior king and queen contest at 12:30 p.m.

“We’re so excited,” said Cathy Rice, the fair’s secretary. “We’ve done a lot of improvements this year. And we have another wishlist, we always have them. But we just want everyone to come out and have a great time and enjoy themselves.”

Fairgoers can expect the typical food, rides and games. But there are some new events coming this year and an event that hasn’t been around since 2019 making a return.

Starting Monday, the fair will put on The Jungle Book movie starting at 8:45 p.m. in the grandstand. It will be shown for free following the harness racing. The movie, released in 2016, is rated PG.

On Tuesday, Joe Nichols — the man behind the 2005 hit “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off” — will perform at 7 p.m. at the grandstand. Tickets start at $30.

Emily Ann Roberts, a finalist on The Voice in 2015, will also join Nichols on the stage.

Earlier on Tuesday, at 2 p.m., the Ashland County Council on Aging will bring back the senior king and queen contest.

Organizer Amy Noel said she’s excited to bring back the tradition, which has been on pause since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said five nursing and assisted living facilities are set to participate in the contest.

Diamond J Rodeo will make an appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 20 with bareback, saddle bronc, bull riding, team roping, tie-down roping and other events. Look for it at the grandstand at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $15.

You can sign up to participate in the rodeo, too. For more information, click here.

Cap off the week by showing off your square and line dancing skills at Byers Barn (or simply watch others). The festivities start at 7 p.m.

Rice said the fair will also include great livestock shows, and, of course, a smorgasbord of familiar and delicious fair food.

“And we’re ordering great weather,” she said.

Visit the fair’s website for a full lineup of events.

Entry to the fair is $5 for kids 10 and up. Those with memberships and season passes pay $25 for seven entries.

Speaking of memberships

Memberships to the Ashland County Agricultural Society, Inc. — also referred to as the Ashland County Fair — will be on sale through Sept. 16.

Memberships can be purchased and picked up at the fair’s office, which is open through Sept. 15 until 5 p.m.

They get you into the fair at a discounted rate and entitles you to a vote on the board of directors.

There are 30 board members, one from each township within Ashland County and two at-large members. Board members serve a three-year term. This year, there are 10 spots up for election on the Nov. 9 ballot.

To run for a position, candidates must fill out a petition that requires 10 members’ signatures due to the office by Oct. 18. The following positions will be on the upcoming ballot: