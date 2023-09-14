Editor’s Note: This story was written in response to a reader question submitted through our Open Source platform. Do you have a question you want our reporters to answer? Click here to submit it.

SHELBY – Verizon, a wireless carrier company, recently announced that it is upgrading its network in the Shelby area.

In a statement provided by Andy Choi, head of communications overseeing the great lakes market, the upgrade will continue to provide an excellent experience for customers.

Statement from Verizon

“We are upgrading our network in the Shelby area to make sure our customers in that area continue to have the excellent experience they’ve come to expect from Verizon,” he said.

Those in the impacted area, who receive their cell service from Verizon, may have received a text message from the carrier, notifying customers of the coming improvements.

“We’re notifying customers in the spirit of transparency,” Choi said. “Because we know our customers rely on the Verizon network.”

While not an intentional effect of upgrade maintenance, customers may experience temporary service interruptions in some areas, according to the Verizon website.

Choi said customers with questions about the network update can visit a page on the company website, dedicated to addressing inquiries.

Planned upgrades will improve upon current network coverage in the Shelby area, said Andy Choi, head of communications overseeing the great lakes market.

Cell phone coverage upgrade details

Customers were notified that work time for the upgrade may take up to two weeks.

This is due to limited cases where work may need to be rescheduled because of weather or crew limitations.

According to the Verizon website, the upgrade will bring improvements to coverage, capacity and performance upgrades.

This will allow more customers in the specified area to access the service, which itself will be able to handle more data at faster speeds.

Additionally, customers will be able to choose Verizon Home Internet over other cable, which is reliable and quick enough to power devices connected at home, according to their website.

The planned network upgrades are part of a nationwide campaign, with work being performed in 27 states across the country.

Along with Ohio, several other surrounding states will have upgrade work completed, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Verizon customers can visit the network upgrade notifications page for more details about planned work being performed in the area.