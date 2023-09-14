Martha Mary Kondos, age 77, passed away on September 13, 2023, at Liberty Nursing Home, Mansfield, Ohio due to complications with Parkinson’s and Pneumonia.

She was born in Sandusky, Ohio on August 14, 1946, and was the daughter of Nicholas G. Kondos and Martha L. (Riedy) Kondos. She graduated in 1964 from Mansfield St. Peter’s High School then spent some time at Tiffin St. Francis Convent, and worked at Fuji Allprints Photo for approximately 30 years. She worked several years at Therm–O-Disc, Mansfield, Ohio, and retired in 2009.

Martha was a very kind, and caring person. She was devoted to our Mom and loyal to her friends. She was generous with her time and loved helping others. Even though she was no longer a nun she lived her life honoring God and always treating her friends and everyone she met with kindness. Her greatest joy was spending time with family, especially her nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Teresa Potter.

Survivors include brother, Nicholas E. Kondos of Florida, sister Kathleen A. Kondos, of Mansfield; uncle William Kondos; aunt Grace Kondos, both of Mansfield; and several generations of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service will be held On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.

Contributions in memory of Martha may be made to the Monsignor Dunn Foundation, The Michael J. Fox Research Foundation for Parkinson’s, or Ohio Health Hospice.

Herlihy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.herlihyfh.com

Funeral Home: Herlihy Funeral Home

Website: www.herlihyfh.com