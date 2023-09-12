On Monday, Sept. 11, Patricia Ernsberger passed away peacefully in her daughter’s home after a short battle with stomach cancer. She spent the weekend surrounded by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father and sister.

She is survived by her children: Rick Jensen, Angel Roley, and Porsche Ernsberger, 6 grandchildren: Kody Fowler, Ian Jensen, Kendra Fowler, Noah Jensen, Elijah Jensen, and Callie Shoftstall as well as 3 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at the Open Bible church at 1150 Rayfield Dr, Mansfield OH 44905 at 11 a.m. Lunch will follow.

We ask that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in her name to the Open Bible Church where the family has a rich rooted history.

https://tithe.ly/give_new/www/#/tithely/give-one-time/1316141