MANSFIELD — Thousands of Richland County residents have turned to Miller’s Diamond Jewelry to help commemorate milestones in their lives.

The family-owned business entered its third space in 72 years this summer, located at 1523 Lexington Ave. in the Ace Hardware plaza.

“We are just thrilled to be able to carry on this wonderful family business,” second-generation owner Mike Miller said.

The jeweler now occupies the most space it has had, in the former storefronts of Farmers Insurance and Jackson Hewitt Tax Service.

Miller’s founders, Charles “Bud” Miller and his brother Maynard Miller, sold the business to Mike and Deborah Miller in 1997.

“My lovely wife is really running the business and I came back into it just recently,” Mike said.

The couple’s 24-year-old daughter Jess works at the store with team members Savannah and Andy.

“We could not have done this without them and all of their help,” Deb Miller said. “And the community has been supportive and we really appreciate them throwing their arms around us.”

Richland County commissioner Tony Vero reflected on Deb helping him find an engagement ring for his now-wife Melanie.

“I was actually at a wedding and a message popped up on my phone about 10:30 at night, and Deb Miller was working on a Saturday night and had put together what became the engagement ring,” he said.

“It’s obvious why you guys have lasted a long time when you put forth that kind of effort to help a soon-to-be husband and wife come together.”

Miller’s features in-house custom design capabilities and a LaserStar Certified Repair Center. Customers can find engagement rings, wedding bands, watches and a variety of jewelry at the store.

“We really have something for everyone,” Deb Miller said.

The business has special reopening sales through the end of September that include merchandise up to 50% off.

Miller’s Jewelry is on Facebook and online at millersdiamondjewelry.com. Open hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday–Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.