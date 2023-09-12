Mark Randall Lamb, 64, formerly of Crestline, passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at Conrad House Senior Living in Mansfield, OH.

Mark was born in Crestline, on October 7, 1958, to Luther and Margaret (Garverick) Lamb, and they survive him.

Mark graduated from Crestline High School, Class of 1977. While in school he worked for Fisher Sporting Goods and Walker’s New Stand. He was then employed by Pittsburgh Plate Glass (PPG). In his spare time, Mark enjoyed fishing. He was an avid sports fan and followed, Cleveland Indians, The Ohio State University and University of Tennessee.

In addition to his parents, Mark is survived by his three children, Joshua Lamb, Brandon Lamb; Brittany Hanks; his three sisters, Sheila White, of Lexington, OH, Bethann Goodner, of Chattanooga, TN, and Andrea Spencer, of Ontario, OH.

Mark was preceded in death by his sister, Stephanie Sorrick.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to SouthernCare Hospice, 2291 West Fourth St., Ontario, Ohio 44906.

