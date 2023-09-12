Janet L. (Howman) Harper, 83, of Mansfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Monday, September 11, 2023.

Janet was born on May 3, 1940, in Mansfield, to Robert E. and Marguerite E. (Franklin) Howman. She married the love of her life, Cecil Harper, on July 21, 1963.

Janet was a member of Mansfield Baptist Temple for over 50 years and for most of those years, she was the organist. Janet’s musical talent with piano and organ was used for many occasions, including playing for Sunday School and Temple Toppers. She also gave piano and organ lessons for many years. She and Cecil took many trips with the Temple Toppers. She also enjoyed making crafts. In earlier years, she went to bingo with her mother and sister and occasionally with Cecil. Janet loved her family and she will be missed.

She is survived by her husband, Cecil; son, Terry (Char) Harper of Ontario; grandson, Cory Harper; and step-grandchildren, Chase Forrer and Blake Forrer.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon (Danny) Elliott; and brother, Gene Howman.

Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 15, 2023, at Mansfield Baptist Temple, 752 N. Stewart Road, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Mansfield Memorial Park.

Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, Ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, OH 44905, is assisting the family with arrangements.

