James Scott Bell of Ontario passed away Sunday evening, September 10, 2023, at Crystal Care Center. He was 81 years old.

Born October 11, 1941, in Erie, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Frances Jane and Wakeman Richard Bell. He was a veteran of the US Air Force. On January 18, 1962, he married Diane Scholler. Jim enjoyed flying radio control airplanes. He had a woodworking shop in his basement and he could repair anything. Jim retired from Stoneridge, Inc. For many years, he and his family camped at Charles Mill Lake Park where he could indulge in one of his favorite pastimes, fishing. He enjoyed bowling on several leagues over the years. Jim was happy to help others and was a very supportive fan of his grandchildren’s sporting events. He was an avid traveler and enjoyed going to festivals. Riding on his Gold Wing motorcycle brought him joy and Jim was a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association.

Jim is survived by four children, Carrie Jarvis, Laurie (John) Bucksbaum, Scott (Lisa) Bell and Kristina (Brian) Bayes; seven grandchildren, Jacob, Michael, Rylie, Ori, Grant, Alex and Matthew; two great-grandchildren, Aunna and Dade; and two brothers, Michael and Lawrence “Larry” Bell.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Bell; parents; daughter, Debra Ann; granddaughter, Jackie Bucksbaum; brother, Robert Bell; and three sisters, Dianna Dornbush, Holly Lillard and Barbara Bell.

There will be no visitation or services observed. Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario is honored to serve the family.

